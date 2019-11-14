Global Battery Systems for Electric Vehicle Market Research Report 2019: Manufacturing Demand, Size, Share, Insight and Forecast by 2024

An electric-vehicle battery (EVB) or traction battery is a battery used to power the propulsion of battery electric vehicles (BEVs). The Battery Systems for Electric Vehicle market includes major manufacturers, geographic regions, battery types, and applications across the automotive sector.

An electric-vehicle battery (EVB) or traction battery is a battery used to power the propulsion of battery electric vehicles (BEVs)..

Battery Systems for Electric Vehicle Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

GS Yuasa

A123 Systems

BYD

Johnson Controls

LG

Boston-Power

Electrovaya

NEC

Panasonic

Samsung SDI

Toshiba

Hitachi

Energy Storage Technology (China) Group and many more. Battery Systems for Electric Vehicle Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Battery Systems for Electric Vehicle Market can be Split into:

Lithium-Ion Batteries

Lead-Acid Batteries

Nickel-Metal Hydride Batteries

Others. By Applications, the Battery Systems for Electric Vehicle Market can be Split into:

Passenger Cars