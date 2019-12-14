Global BCAA Market Size, Business to Gain High Revenue during 2019-2024

Global “BCAA Market” 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the BCAA market size.

About BCAA:

Branched chain amino acids (BCAA)-leucine, isoleucine and valine are essential amino acids which are metabolized directly in muscles and offer energy fuel to performance of the work. There is lot of evidences supporting the positive effect of BCAA supplementation on muscle growth. The main importance is attached particularly to leucine.

Top Key Players of BCAA Market:

Ajinomoto

Kyowa

Evonik

Fufeng Group

Luzhou

Wuxi Jinghai Amino Acid

Meihua Group

Major Types covered in the BCAA Market report are:

2:1:1

Other Major Applications covered in the BCAA Market report are:

Sports Nutrition

Pharmaceutical

Other Scope of BCAA Market:

Commercially, Classification of BCAA is usually based on the ratio of Leucine, Isoleucine and Valine. the most common type of BCAA is composed of Leucine, Isoleucine and Valine with ratio at 2:1:1. In 2016, the 2:1:1 BCAA takes 87.12% share of global market. Others include 4:1:1, 8:1:1 etc. Application of BCAA can be broadly categized as Sports Nutrition, Pharmaceutical and Others. Sports Nutrition is the major application of BCAA, with market share of 93.09% in 2016 in terms of consumption volume.

At present, the BCAA production market concentrates in USA, Europe, China, Japan. China is the largest production country of BCAA in the world in the past few years and it will keep the same position in the next few years. The China market took up about 34.61% % the global market in 2016, followed by Japan (25.12%). In contrast to the production scenario, the consumption of BCAA is concentrated in USA and Europe, which combinedly takes market share of 57.99% in 2016.

Ajinomoto, Kyowa Hakko, Evonik and Fufeng Group are the key suppliers in the global L-valine market. Top five take up about 73.71% of the global production market in 2016. And the production of Ajinomoto occupied about 37.86% in 2016, which supplies BCAA supplement raw material to dozens of companies in USA and Europe.

The worldwide market for BCAA is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.8% over the next five years, will reach 270 million US$ in 2024, from 220 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.