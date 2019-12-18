Global Beacons Technology Market Division, New Business Opportunities, Growth Rate, Development Trend and Feasibility Studies 2023

The report outlines the competitive framework of the Beacons Technology Market industry detailing the SWOT analysis and market share dominance of the prominent players. Global Beacons Technology Market Report has released a new research Analysis & forecast 2019-2024 comprehensive of one or more factors covering regional opportunities, application landscape, product demand trends, and end-use portfolio of the industry over the forecast timeframe

Get Sample PDF Copy of Beacons Technology Market Research Report at :-https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13775294

Beacons transmit small amounts of data via bluetooth low energy up to 50 meters and as a result are often used for indoor location technology.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Radius Networks

Onyx Beacon

Kontakt Micro-Location

Glimworm Beacons

Gimbal

Fujitsu

Estimote

BKON Connect

Beaconinside

Aruba Networks

BlueCats

Bluvision

Blue Sense Networks Beacons Technology Market by Types

IBeacon

Eddystone Beacons Technology Market by Applications

Retail

Real Estate

Transport

Hospitality

Education