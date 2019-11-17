 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Beech Market 2019 | Industry Outlook by Share, Size, Growth Factors, Sales, Revenue, and Regional Forecast to 2025

By Joann Wilson on November 17, 2019

Beech

GlobalBeech Market report 2019 basically focuses on market size, share, revenue, industry growth rate, trends and forecast. Beech market report provides basic overview of company profile, top key players, geography, gross-margin, and import/export data.

List of Top Key Players in the Global Beech Market:

  • Arsov 90
  • Pollmeier Massivholz
  • SÃ¤gewerk Bamanufacturing
  • Beech Design & Manufacturing

    About Beech Market:

  • Beech is a genus of deciduous trees, which are native to an extremely common in the region of Europe, Asia, and North America. These are mature trees which grow to a height of around 40m and develop a huge domed crown. The bark of the tree is smooth, thin and grey, often with slight horizontal etchings. Beech trees have young leaves, which are lime green in color with silky hairs, and become dark green, lose their hairs as they mature. They are usually 4â9cm long, stalked, oval and pointed at the tip, with a wavy edge. Beech is monoecious in nature, which means both male and female flowers grow on the same tree, in the month of April and May. Beech trees require a humid atmosphere and well-drained soil. It can be sensitive to winter frost. Beech usually grows on drier, free-draining soils, such as chalk, limestone and light loams. Beech woodland is shady and is distinguished by a dense carpet of fallen leaves and mast husks, which prevents other woodland plants from growing. Beech is used for a variety of uses, which includes fuel, furniture, cooking utensils, tool handles, sports equipment and others. The beech wood burns well and was traditionally used to smoke herring.
  • Major drivers driving the global beech market include the medicinal benefits of different forms of beech. Most beech varieties are specific to one geographic region such as North America only has one species, Fagus grandifolia. So depending on the location, beech woods, leaves, seeds, and oil may have slightly different qualities. However, the genus is quite similar and the medicinal benefits should be largely the same. Beech oil can be used on the hair to boost its appearance and strength. Due to the high level of vitamin B6, it prevents neural tube defects in infants. Beech tree leaves and shoots have been eaten for years due to the presence of high cellulose and fiber content. It is also good for regulating digestion. Beech leaves can also be used to treat headaches and other mild pain-related issues. Beech contains antioxidants, which can neutralize free radicals that cause chronic disease and cell mutation, including cancer. Due to these benefits, the beech market is expected to grow in the forecast period.
    Global Beech Market Report Segment by Types:

  • Beech Wood
  • Beech Leaves
  • Beech Seeds
  • Beech Oil

    • Global Beech Market Report Segmented by Application:

  • Food and Beverage Industry
  • Pharmaceutical Industry
  • Fuel Industry
  • Carpentry Industry

    Geographical Segmentation:

    Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Beech in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

    • North America
    • Europe
    • Asia-Pacific
    • South America
    • Middle East and Africa

