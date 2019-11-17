Global Behavioral Health Software Market Analysis 2020-2024 Growth Opportunities, Trends, Size, Share

Behavioral Health Software is that kind of software which could help clinicians create electronic mental health records quickly and easily to help both patients and doctors.

Cerner Corporation

Epic Systems

Netsmart Technologies

NextGen Healthcare

Allscripts

CureMD

Mediware

Kareo

EMIS Health

Credible

Qualifacts

Core Solutions

THE ECHO GROUP

Careworks

Askesis Development

MindLinc

Welligent

Valant Medical

psHEALTH

iCareHealth

Accumedic

BestNotes Behavioral Health Software Market Segmentation Market by Type

Ownership Model

Subscription Model Market by Application

Hospitals

Clinics

Residential

Others

Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]

Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]