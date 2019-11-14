Global Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Market Size 2019: Application, Consumption, Market Segment, Size, Growth Opportunities, Regions Forecast 2024

Benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) also known as benign prostatic hypertrophy is characterized by the unusual propagation of the prostatic cells, which causes difficulties like urinary retention and infections of the urinary tract. It is most common among the aging men population, primarily driving this market. On the basis of geographical analysis, the North American region is expected to retain its dominance in this market owing to better healthcare infrastructure, high healthcare expenditure on urological disorders, increased awareness in the society increasing the outpatients center and hospitals visits..

Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

Abbott

Allergan

Astellas Pharma

Boehringer Ingelheim Pharma

Eli Lilly and Company

GlaxoSmithKline

Merck

Pfizer

Sanofi and many more. Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Market can be Split into:

Drug Therapy

Dialysis

Other. By Applications, the Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Market can be Split into:

Hospitals