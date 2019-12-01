Global Bentonite Market 2019 Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin, Industry Analysis and Forecast by 2023

The report outlines the competitive framework of the “Bentonite Market” industry detailing the SWOT analysis and market share dominance of the prominent players. Global Bentonite Market Report has released a new research Analysis & forecast 2019-2024 comprehensive of one or more factors covering regional opportunities, application landscape, product demand trends, and end-use portfolio of the industry over the forecast timeframe

Get a sample copy of the report at – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13870718

The name bentonite was first suggested in 1898 for clay hosted by the Benton Shale in Wyoming. It was initially described as clay formed by the alteration of volcanic ash, but the most widely used commercial definition is that bentonite is clay consisting essentially of smectite minerals (usually montmorillonite) regardless of occurrence or origin.Most economic bentonite deposits are of Cretaceous age or younger and associated with marine shale and marl (Wyoming), calcareous sands and marls (Morocco), carbonaceous shales and coal (South Africa), sandstone and conglomerate (Australia), dacitic pyroclastics and tuffs (Milos), andesite (China) or rhyolite and obsidian/perlite (China and Mozambique).United States is the largest producer and consumer, due to its rich reserves and strong demnd of bentonite. In North America, the market concentration in very high, most of bentonite is concentrated in Wyoming and developed by few manufacturers like Amcol, Bentonite Performance Minerals LLC (BPM), Wyo-Ben Inc, Black Hills Bentonite and Tolsa Group (acquired the assets of U.S. Bentonite in the end of 2014).

In Europe, Greece, Fracne, Italy, Slovakia, Netherlands, UK, Russia and Germany are the major producers, and the market is dominated by few players like Imerys (S&B), Clariant, Bentonite Company LLC (Russia), Laviosa Minerals SpA, LKAB Minerals and Tolsa Group etc.

In Asia-Pacific, the market concentration is low, the manufacturing bases are mainly distributed in China, India, Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia, and the market is dominated by lots of small and medium-sized manufacturers, like Ashapura and Star Bentonite Group in India; Huawei Bentonite, Fenghong New Material, Changan Renheng, Liufangzi Bentonite and Ningcheng Tianyu in China; These manufacturers mainly supply the low-end products, low added-value, low price and fierce competition. In addition, the giants like Amcol, Imerys (S&B) and Clariant, have entered the Asia-Pacific market, through acquisition or joint venture.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Amcol(US)

Bentonite Performance Minerals LLC(US)

Wyo-Ben Inc(US)

Black Hills Bentonite(US)

Tolsa Group (Spain)

Imerys (S&B) (France)

Clariant (Switzerland)

Bentonite Company LLC (Russia)

Laviosa Minerals SpA (Italy)

LKAB Minerals (Netherlands)

Ashapura (India)

Star Bentonite Group (India)

Kunimine Industries (Japan)

Huawei Bentonite (China)

Fenghong New Material (China)

Changan Renheng (China)

Liufangzi Bentonite (China)

Bentonit Uniao (Brazil)

Castiglioni Pes y Cia (Argentina)

Canbensan (Turkey)

AydÄ±n Bentonit (Turkey)

KarBen (Turkey)

G & W Mineral Resources (South Africa)

Ningcheng Tianyu (China) Bentonite Market by Types

Sodium Bentonite

Calcium Bentonite Bentonite Market by Applications

Molding Sands

Iron Ore Pelletizing

Pet Litter

Drilling Mud

Civil Engineering

Agriculture