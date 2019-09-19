Global Benzaldehyde Market Size, Business to Gain High Revenue during 2019-2024

About Benzaldehyde:

Benzaldehyde (C6H5CHO) is an organic compound consisting of a benzene ring with a formyl substituent. It is colorless liquid has a characteristic almond-like odor.

Benzaldehyde Market by Manufactures:

Emerald Performance Materials

Lanxess

Kadillac Chemicals

Shimmer Chemicals

Jiangsu Jiujiu Jiu Technology

Jiangsu Jiamai Chemical

Lianyungang Taile Chemical

FCC Grade

Technical Grade Benzaldehyde Market Applications:

Spices

Pharmaceuticals

Agricultural

Dye

Scope of Report:

Benzaldehyde is mainly classified into two types: FCC grade and technical grade. And technical grade is the most widely used type which takes up about 68.5% of the global total production in 2016. Benzaldehyde mainly made from toluene. Benzaldehyde is mainly used for pharmaceuticals, Spices chemicals, dye, etc.

The global benzaldehyde average price is in the upward trend, from 2116 USD/MT in 2012 to 2191 USD/MT in 2016. The price will be in increase trend if more capacity goes into operation and price of the raw material keep stable, but the Labor costs and environmental costs have increased year by year. The benzaldehyde sales will reach about 117 MT in 2023, with the CAGR of 3.18%.

Europe is the largest consumption region of benzaldehyde in the world in the past few years and it will keep the same position in the next few years. The China market took up about 28% the global market in 2016, followed by USA (16%) and India (8.8%)

China USA and Europe are now the key producers of benzaldehyde. The total market is relatively concentrated, and few manufacturers occupied most of the market share.

Emerald Performance Materials, Jiangsu Jiujiu Jiu Technology, Jiangsu Jiamai Chemical are the key producers in the global benzaldehyde market. Top six took up about 73% of the global revenue market in 2016. The potential of Spices chemicals, pharmaceuticals, agriculture and dye will drive the development of benzaldehyde industry

The worldwide market for Benzaldehyde is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.9% over the next five years, will reach 270 million US$ in 2024, from 210 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.