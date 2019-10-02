Global Beta Cyfluthrin Market Report 2019 Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2024

Global “Beta Cyfluthrin Market” report distributes a detailed study of present and upcoming opportunities to clarify the future investment in the market. Global Beta Cyfluthrin market 2019-2024 report shares information regarding production, consumption, export, and Import by Regions.

About Beta Cyfluthrin:

Beta-cyfluthrin (cyano-(4-fluoro-3-phenoxyphenil)-methyl-3-(2,2-dichloroethenyl)-2,2-dimethyl-cyclopropanecarboxylate) is a relatively new compound and a third generation man made synthetic pyrethroid that is highly photo-stable, low odor, and provides rapid insect control. It is the active ingredient of insecticide formulations used to control a wide variety of pests on cotton, corn, sunflower and soybean crops. Like other pyrethroids, beta-cyfluthrin presents stereoselective interaction with a fraction of the sodium channels of the neuronal membranes, resulting in a prolongation of the inward sodium currents evoked in neurons by every incoming pulse of excitatory stimulation.

Competitive Key Vendors-

Ineos

Aoda Chemical

Zhongteng Chemcial

Hongxing Chemical

Weihua Chemical

Zhongchao New Material

Liyang Organo Synthesis Chemical

Beta Cyfluthrin Market Report Details Analysis of past as well as future market trends of Beta Cyfluthrin Market. Beta Cyfluthrin Market Segment by Regions– North America, Europe, China, Japan, Middle East & Africa, India, South America, Others Geographically, Beta Cyfluthrin market report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate in these regions, from 2019 to 2024. Beta Cyfluthrin Market Types:

Solid type

Liquid type Beta Cyfluthrin Market Applications:

Agricultural uses

Home uses

Other This report also presents the manufacturer’s landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major manufacturers operating in the Beta Cyfluthrin industry. Scope of Beta Cyfluthrin Market:

Beta cyfluthrin is a kind of pyrethrins insecticide which was developed by Bayer in 1991. Beta cyfluthrin is widely used in agriculture and home deinsectization. The effect is better than other pyrethrins insecticide. In the global the main manufacturers include Bayer, Youth Chem, Liwei Chem, and Huangma Agrochem.

Global demand of beta cyfluthrin will increase to 912 MT in 2015 from 764 MT in 2010. It is estimated that supported by downstream industries, global demand of beta cyfluthrin demand will keep increasing with an average growth rate of 1.79% in the coming five years. In addition, similar with that of globe, the demand of beta cyfluthrin in China will increase from 455 MT in 2010 to 502 MT in 2015, with an average demand growth of 1.68% in the coming five years.

Compared with foreign giants, beta cyfluthrin e produced by Chinese manufacturers still has a certain gap. Chinese beta cyfluthrin manufacturers are dedicated to improving their technology and narrowing down the performance gap with foreign giants.

We tend to believe that this industry still has a bright future, considering the current demand of beta cyfluthrin. As for product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will continue in the next few years, as competition intensifies. Similarly, there will be fluctuations in gross margin.

The worldwide market for Beta Cyfluthrin is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly -0.4% over the next five years, will reach 34 million US$ in 2024, from 34 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.