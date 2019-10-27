Global BGA Solder Ball Market 2019 Industry Insights and Major Players, Market Size, Demand, Opportunities and Forecast to 2023

About BGA Solder Ball Market Report: A ball grid array (BGA) is a type of surface-mount packaging (a chip carrier) used for integrated circuits. BGA packages are used to permanently mount devices such as microprocessors. A BGA can provide more interconnection pins than can be put on a dual in-line or flat package. The whole bottom surface of the device can be used, instead of just the perimeter. The leads are also on average shorter than with a perimeter-only type, leading to better performance at high speeds.

Top manufacturers/players: Senju Metal, DS HiMetal, MKE, YCTC, Nippon Micrometal, Accurus, PMTC, Shanghai hiking solder material, Shenmao Technology

BGA Solder Ball Market Segment by Regions-

USA

EU

Japan

China and Others.

The BGA Solder Ball Market report delivers a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.

BGA Solder Ball Market Segment by Type:

Lead Solder Ball

Lead Free Solder Ball BGA Solder Ball Market Segment by Applications:

Lead-Free BGA Package