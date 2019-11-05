Global Big Data and Data Engineering Services Market 2019  Overview with Industry Data, Business Plans and Industry Growth Trends 2019-2025

About Big Data and Data Engineering Services Market:

Big data is a term used to refer to the study and applications of data sets that are too complex for traditional data-processing application software to adequately deal with. Big data challenges include capturing data, data storage, data analysis, search, sharing, transfer, visualization, querying, updating, information privacy and data source.

In 2018, the global Big Data and Data Engineering Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 37.1% during 2019-2025.This report focuses on the global Big Data and Data Engineering Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Big Data and Data Engineering Services development in United States, Europe and China. Major Key Players are as Follows:

Accenture

Capgemini

Franz Inc

Hidden Brains InfoTech

L&T Technology Services

NTT DATA

Genpact

Cognizant

Infosys

Mphasis

Hexaware

Happiest Minds

KPMG

EY

Tiger Analytics

LatentView Analytics

InfoStretch

Vensai Technologies

Course5

Sigmoid

Nous Infosystems

Bodhtree

Brillio

BRIDGEi2i

Trianz Region and Country Coverage: Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe

USA, Canada South and Central America: Brazil, Mexico

Brazil, Mexico Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia

South Africa, Saudi Arabia Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand

Data Modeling

Data Integration

Data Quality

Analytics Big Data and Data Engineering Services Market by Applications:

Marketing and Sales

Finance

Operations