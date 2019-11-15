Global Bile Duct Cancer Drugs Market Research Report by Size, Top Manufactures, Product Types, Applications and Forecast to 2024

Bile duct connects the liver to the gallbladder and carries bile, which is synthesized by the liver and stored in the gallbladder. The main function of bile is breakdown of fat during digestion. Bile duct cancer is commonly known as cholangiocarcinoma. The specific cause of bile duct cancer is unknown, but few factors that cause bile duct cancer are long-term inflammation in the liver, biliary stones, abnormalities in bile duct such as cysts, infection with liver fluke parasites leading to bile duct leading to cancer, and exposure to harmful chemicals or toxins. Major symptoms associated with bile duct cancer include jaundice, weight loss, loss of appetite, discoloration of urine and stool, abdominal pain, itching, and fever. Some drugs used to treat bile duct cancer include 5-fluorouracil (5-fu), gemcitabine, cisplatin, capecitabine and oxaliplatin.

Celgene

Mylan

Eli Lilly

Johnson & Johnson

Accord Healthcare

Roche

Teva

AbbVie

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Pfizer

Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Novartis

Sanofi

Kyowa Hakko Kirin

Delcath Systems

5-Fluorouracil (5-FU)

Gemcitabine

Cisplatin

Capecitabine

Oxaliplatin

Hospitals & Clinic

Cancer Treatment Centers