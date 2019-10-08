Global Billiards Tables Market 2019 Size, Types, Growth, Trends, Industry Analysis, Key Players, Strategies Analysis and Regional-Forecast to 2024

Global “Billiards Tables Market” report distributes a detailed study of present and upcoming opportunities to clarify the future investment in the market. Global Billiards Tables market 2019-2024 report shares information regarding production, consumption, export, and Import by Regions.

About Billiards Tables:

A billiard table, billiards table, or pool table is a bounded table on which billiards-type games (cue sports) are played. In the modern era, all billiards tables (whether for carom billiards, pool or snooker) provide a flat surface usually made of quarried slate, that is covered with cloth (usually of a tightly-woven worsted wool called baize), and surrounded by vulcanized rubber cushions, with the whole elevated above the floor. More specific terms are used for specific sports, such as snooker table and pool table, and different-sized billiard balls are used on these table types. An obsolete term is billiard board, used in the 16th and 17th centuries.

Competitive Key Vendors-

Xingpai

Chevillotte

Shender

Brunswick Billiards

GLD Products

Riley

Loontjens Biljarts

American Heritage

Olhausen Billiards

Billards Bréton

René Pierre

Billiards Tables Market Segment by Regions– North America, Europe, China, Japan, Middle East & Africa, India, South America, Others Geographically, Billiards Tables market report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate in these regions, from 2019 to 2024. Billiards Tables Market Types:

Snooker Billiards

American Pool Table

English Pool Tables

European Pool Table Billiards Tables Market Applications:

Professional Competition

Professional Competition

Leisure and Entertainment Scope of Billiards Tables Market:

China has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in Billiards Tables market, while the Europe is the second sales volume market for Billiards Tables in 2016.

In the industry, Xingpai profits most in 2016 and recent years, while Chevillotte and Brunswick Billiards ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 12.40%, 10.94% and 9.83% in 2016.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy.

Nowadays, there are four mainly types of Billiards Tables, including Snooker Billiards, American Pool Table, English Pool Tables and European Pool Table. And Snooker Billiards is the main type for Billiards Tables, and the Snooker Billiards reached a sales volume of approximately 31550 Unit in 2016, with 38.28% of global sales volume.

Billiards Tables technology is much mature now, and new enterprises can not surpass existing famous brands on reputation or design in the short term. So, the study group recommends the new entrants need to be considered carefully before enter into this field.

The worldwide market for Billiards Tables is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 0.9% over the next five years, will reach 2140 million US$ in 2024, from 2020 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.