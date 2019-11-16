Global Billiards Tables Market Forecasts (2019-2023) With Industry Chain Structure, Competitive Landscape, New Projects and Investment Analysis.

A billiard table, billiards table, or pool table is a bounded table on which billiards-type games (cue sports) are played. In the modern era, all billiards tables (whether for carom billiards, pool or snooker) provide a flat surface usually made of quarried slate, that is covered with cloth (usually of a tightly-woven worsted wool called baize), and surrounded by vulcanized rubber cushions, with the whole elevated above the floor. More specific terms are used for specific sports, such as snooker table and pool table, and different-sized billiard balls are used on these table types. An obsolete term is billiard board, used in the 16th and 17th centuries.

China has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in Billiards Tables market, while the Europe is the second sales volume market for Billiards Tables in 2016. In the industry, Xingpai profits most in 2016 and recent years, while Chevillotte and Brunswick Billiards ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 12.40%, 10.94% and 9.83% in 2016.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy.Nowadays, there are four mainly types of Billiards Tables, including Snooker Billiards, American Pool Table, English Pool Tables and European Pool Table. And Snooker Billiards is the main type for Billiards Tables, and the Snooker Billiards reached a sales volume of approximately 31550 Unit in 2016, with 38.28% of global sales volume.Billiards Tables technology is much mature now, and new enterprises can not surpass existing famous brands on reputation or design in the short term. So, the study group recommends the new entrants need to be considered carefully before enter into this field.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Xingpai

Chevillotte

Shender

Brunswick Billiards

GLD Products

Riley

Loontjens Biljarts

American Heritage

Olhausen Billiards

Billards BrÃ©ton

RenÃ© Pierre

Legacy Billiards Billiards Tables Market by Types

Snooker Billiards

American Pool Table

English Pool Tables

European Pool Table Billiards Tables Market by Applications

Professional Competition