Global Bimetallic Bandsaw Blade Market Segmentation along with Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies, Factors Contributing to Growth and Forecast 2023

Bimetallic Bandsaw Blade is a kind of band saw blade that combines two types of steel by electron beam welding, machining and other process. The material of its teeth is often high-speed steel or other high-performance steel while the material of its band is alloy steel. It is usually used with a band sawing machine and mainly used to cut steel, copper, aluminum and other non-ferrous metals.

First, for industry structure analysis, the Bimetallic Bandsaw Blade industry is not concentrated. These manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top five producers account for about 35 % of the revenue market. Regionally, Europe is the biggest production value area of valves, also the leader in the whole Bimetallic Bandsaw Blade industry.

China occupied 29.15% of the production market in 2016. It is followed by Europe and North America, which respectively account for around 24.30% and 20.61% of the global total industry. Other countries have a smaller amount of production. Geographically, China was the largest consumption market in the world, which took about 33.04% of the global consumption volume in 2016.

For price trend analysis, a key variable in the performance of Bimetallic Bandsaw Blade producers is raw material costs, specifically the speed at which any increase can be passed through to customers.

For forecast, the global Bimetallic Bandsaw Blade revenue would keep increasing with annual growth rate with 1-5%. We tend to believe that this industry still has a good future, considering the current demand of Bimetallic Bandsaw Blade.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

AMADA

WIKUS

LENOX

Starrett

BAHCO

Benxi Tool

M. K. Morse

EBERLE

DOALL

Bichamp

Simonds International

Robert Rontgen

SMG

TCJY

Bipico

Dalian Bi-Metal

Dsspc-sanda Bimetallic Bandsaw Blade Market by Types

High Speed Steel Band Saw Blade

Tungsten Carbide Band Saw Blade Bimetallic Bandsaw Blade Market by Applications

Ferrous Metallurgy Industry

Machining

Automobile Industry