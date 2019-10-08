Global Bio-based Acrylic Acid Market Research Report by Size, Top Manufactures, Product Types, Applications and Forecast to 2024

Global “Bio-based Acrylic Acid Market” report shares data and relevant insights giving current state of Bio-based Acrylic Acid industry to make this research significant tool by segmenting on the basis of product and application. Bio-based Acrylic Acid market top level players are analysed in report based on current and future development status, and Bio-based Acrylic Acid market estimations from 2019 to 2024 in terms of revenue and volume.

Bio-based Acrylic Acid Market Dominating Key Players:

BASF

DOW

Arkema

LG Chem

About Bio-based Acrylic Acid: The acrylic acid industry has seen significant change over the past two decades. With the closure of acetylene-based and acrylonitrile-based plants in the 1990s, the production of acrylic acid via two-stage propylene oxidation became the preferred and dominant method of production for acrylic acid producers, globally. Currently, licensors and technology holders of two-stage propylene oxidation technology are looking to improve their processes with new catalyst formulations, modifications to reactor design, and/or establishing operational best-practices through newly optimized parameters. The next decade, however, will give rise to a new wave of technologies  particularly, bio-based routes to acrylic acid. Bio-based Acrylic Acid Market Types:

Purity (?99%)

Purity (?99%) Bio-based Acrylic Acid Market Applications:

Super Absorbent Polymers

Coating

Polyacrylic Acid Polymers