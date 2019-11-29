Global Bio based PET Market Size, Share 2019 Comprehensive Analysis by Latest Trends, Industry Development, Competitive Strategy Forecast to 2025

Top Key Players of Global Bio based PET Market Are:

H.J. Heinz

Ford Motor

Coca-Cola

Toyota Tsusho

Toray Industries

M& G Chemicals

Braskem

Novamont

About Bio based PET Market:

Bio-based PET is a biomass-derived fully recyclable, biodegradable, compostable, and renewable bioplastic material. The material is composed of 30% plant-derived ethanol glycol and 70% fossil-derived terephthalic acid (TPA).

First of allï¼the reason for growth of Bio based PET market is that bioplastics, increasing research and development (R&D) activities by key players in the packaging industry, and rising environmental issues caused by synthetic PET products. Second growing concerns regarding greenhouse gasses coupled with the emergence of bioplastics as an alternative in the packaging and automotive industry are expected to play a major role in driving growth in the near future. Furthermore, increasing importance of sustainable packaging, especially in China and India, is expected to have a positive impact on market demand over the few years.

In 2019, the market size of Bio based PET is 5000 million US$ and it will reach 9740 million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 10.0% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Bio based PET.

In this study, The Years Considered to Estimate the Market Size of Bio based PET:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Bio based PET in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Bio based PET Market Segmentation, On the Basis of Types:

Bottles

Bags

3D Printing

Cosmetic Containers

Bio based PET Market Segmentation, On the Basis of Applications:

Packaging Industry

Automotive Industry

Electronics Industry

Textile Industry

Geographical Segmentation:

