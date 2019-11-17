Global Bio-based Platform Chemicals Market 2019: Growth Prediction Analysis by Manufacturers, Regions, Size, Type and Application to 2024

Platform chemicals represent a group of twelve (one not commercialized yet) building block chemicals that can be produced from sugars via biological conversions.Â .

Bio-based Platform Chemicals Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

BASF

Cargill Incorporated

DSM

INEOS

PTT Global Chemical Public Company and many more. Bio-based Platform Chemicals Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Bio-based Platform Chemicals Market can be Split into:

Bio-1

4-Diacid

Bio-Gycerol

Bio-Glutamic Acid

Bio-3-Hydroxypropionic Acid

Bio-Itaconic Acid. By Applications, the Bio-based Platform Chemicals Market can be Split into:

Agriculture

Bio Fuels

Bio Plastics

Food Applications

Industrial Chemicals

Pharmaceutical