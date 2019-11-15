Global Bio-butanol Market Size 2019: Manufacturing Base and Participants, Commercial Summary, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin Forecast 2024

Global “Bio-butanol Market” 2019-2024 attempts to offer significant and thoughtful insights into the current market situation and the emerging growth dynamics. The report on Bio-butanol Market also offers the market players as well as the new contenders a complete view of the market landscape. The complete research will enable the well-established as well as the emerging players to establish their business policies and accomplish their goals.

Bio-based butanol or biobutanol is a butanol that is produced from biomass feedstocks (like corn, cassava, molasses, sugar beet and sugar cane etc). Butanol is a 4-carbon alcohol that is currently used as an industrial solvent in many wood finishing products. Biobutanol can be utilized in internal combustion engines as both a gasoline additive and or a fuel blend with gasoline. Since biobutanol is more chemically similar to gasoline than ethanol, it can be integrated into regular internal combustion engines easier than ethanol..

Bio-butanol Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

Gevo

Cobalt

Green Biologics

Butamax

and many more. Bio-butanol Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Bio-butanol Market can be Split into:

Bio-Based N-butanol

Bio-Based Isobutanol

Others. By Applications, the Bio-butanol Market can be Split into:

Biofuel

Industrial Solvent