Global Bio-butanol Market Size 2019: Segmentation and Analysis by Latest Trends, Share, Development and Growth by Regions to 2024

Global “Bio-butanol Market” 2019-2024 Research Report is an extensive Industry report contains an introduction on new trends that can guide the businesses performing in the Bio-butanol industry to recognize the market and make the strategies for their industry growth accordingly. The Bio-butanol research report study the market scope, Industry segment, key drivers for development, major segments, and SWOT Analysis.

Request a Sample Copy of the Report- https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13717955

Bio-based butanol or biobutanol is a butanol that is produced from biomass feedstocks (like corn, cassava, molasses, sugar beet and sugar cane etc). Butanol is a 4-carbon alcohol that is currently used as an industrial solvent in many wood finishing products. Biobutanol can be utilized in internal combustion engines as both a gasoline additive and or a fuel blend with gasoline. Since biobutanol is more chemically similar to gasoline than ethanol, it can be integrated into regular internal combustion engines easier than ethanol..

Bio-butanol Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

Gevo

Cobalt

Green Biologics

Butamax

and many more. Bio-butanol Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Bio-butanol Market can be Split into:

Bio-Based N-butanol

Bio-Based Isobutanol

Others. By Applications, the Bio-butanol Market can be Split into:

Biofuel

Industrial Solvent