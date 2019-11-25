Global Bio-Herbicides Market 2019-2025 | Latest Trends of Leading Companies, Industry Data, Product Specification and Forecast to 2025

Global “Bio-Herbicides Market” report 2019 helps to provide market status based on product type, applications, and regions. Bio-Herbicides market report employs the SWOT analysis technique for the valuation of the development of the most remarkable Key players. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

Top Key Players of Global Bio-Herbicides Market Are:

BHA (BioHerbicides Australia)

Certified Organics Australia

Emery Oleochemicals

Hindustan Bio-Tech Chemicals & Fertilizers

MycoLogic

About Bio-Herbicides Market:

Bio-herbicides consist of phytotoxins, pathogens, and other microbes used as biological weed control. Bio-herbicides may be compounds and secondary metabolites derived from microbes such as fungi, bacteria or protozoa; or phytotoxic plant residues, extracts or single compounds derived from other plant species.

The awareness about bio-herbicide is on the rise among the consumers as an increasing number of people are becoming aware of the hazardous effects of synthetic chemicals on the ecosystem. Also, the evolution of stringent regulatory norms against the use of synthetic chemicals and the phasing out of certain active ingredients, such as glyphosate, in many countries are further accelerating the market for bio-herbicides. Low prices of synthetic herbicides are expected to remain a key challenge for its penetration in the global market. Additionally, chemical based herbicides are known to show better results on account of which farmers tend to use them more than bio-herbicides. Lack of awareness among the farmers is also anticipated to restrain the industry development in the near future. Integration of bio-herbicides with chemical herbicides increases the impact of bio based products on weed and helps in enhancing the process efficiency. The consumption of bio-herbicides is high in North America due to the growing demand for crop protection chemicals in the ornamental horticulture sector. The rise in environmental safety concerns and increase in organic farming will continue to boost the demand for bio-herbicides in the region throughout the forecasted period.

In 2019, the market size of Bio-Herbicides is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Bio-Herbicides.

In this study, The Years Considered to Estimate the Market Size of Bio-Herbicides:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Bio-Herbicides in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Bio-Herbicides Market Segmentation, On the Basis of Types:

Microbials

Biochemicals

Others

Bio-Herbicides Market Segmentation, On the Basis of Applications:

Grains and Cereals

Oil Seeds

Fruits and Vegetables

Turf and Ornament

The Report Can Answer the Following Questions:

What is the global (North America, South America, Europe, Africa, Middle East, Asia, China, Japan) production, production value, consumption, consumption value, import and export of Bio-Herbicides?

Who are the global key manufacturers of Bio-Herbicides Industry How being their operating situation (capacity, production, price, cost, gross and revenue)?

What are the types and applications of Bio-Herbicides What being the market share of each type and application?

What are the upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment of Bio-Herbicides What being the manufacturing process of Bio-Herbicides?

What will the Bio-Herbicides market size and the growth rate be in 2025?

What are the key factors driving the global Bio-Herbicides industry?

Geographical Segmentation:

Bio-Herbicides Market Report Contains Following Points in TOC:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Bio-Herbicides Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.5 Market by Application

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Bio-Herbicides Market Size

2.2 Bio-Herbicides Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.4 Key Trends for Bio-Herbicides Markets & Products

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Bio-Herbicides Production by Manufacturers

3.2 Bio-Herbicides Revenue by Manufacturers

3.3 Bio-Herbicides Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Bio-Herbicides Production by Regions

4.1 North America

4.2 Europe

4.3 China

4.4 Southeast Asia

4.5 India

5 Breakdown Data by Type and Applications

5.1 Global Bio-Herbicides Market Size by Type

5.2 Global Market Size by Applications

6 Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Bio-Herbicides Production by Type

6.2 Global Bio-Herbicides Revenue by Type

6.3 Bio-Herbicides Price by Type

7 Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Bio-Herbicides Breakdown Data by Application

Continued……

