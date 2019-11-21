Global Bio Methanol Market 2019: Size, Development, Manufactures, Growth, Key Factors and Forecast- 2024

Global Bio Methanol Market report tells about the manufacturing process, raw material and equipment suppliers, various manufacturing associated costs, historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data, the actual process. Bio Methanol Market Report also covers manufacturers, regions, types, applications, development factors, opportunities, challenges faced by Bio Methanol industry.

Geographically, Bio Methanol Market report provides segment analysis and import and export status, demand status, production volume, of Bio Methanol including regions such as: United States, China, Europe, Japan, and Southeast Asia, India.

Manufacturers in Bio Methanol Market Repot:

BioMCN

Carbon Recycling International

Enerkem About Bio Methanol: Bio methanol (also called renewable methanol) is chemically identical to conventional methanol. The main advantage of bio-methanol is the reduction of fossil fuel use and greenhouse gas emissions compared to conventional methanol production, and the possibility to convert into bio-methanol (by gasification) a range of renewable feedstock. Bio Methanol Industry report begins with a basic Bio Methanol market overview. It also acts as a vital tool to industries active across the value chain and for new entrants by enabling them to take advantage of the opportunities and develop business strategies. Bio Methanol Market Types:

By-Product Sourced

Waste Sourced Bio Methanol Market Applications:

MTBE

DME

Gasoline Blending

Bio-diesel

Questions Answered in the report: What will the market growth rate of Bio Methanol market in 2024?

Bio methanol is a technical industry. Currently, there are several producing companies in the world bio methanol industry. The main players are BioMCN, Carbon Recycling International and Enerkem. The global sales of bio methanol will increase to 83865 MT in 2018 from 20830 MT in 2013.

In consumption market, Western Europe and Northern Europe are the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2017, these two regions occupied 74.13% of the global consumption volume in total.

Current bio-methanol demonstration projects focus mainly on using waste and by-product streams from other industrial processes as feedstock, which offer the best economics. With environmental effect of bio methanol, the downstream application industries will need more bio methanol products. So, bio methanol has a huge market potential in the future.

The industrial scale production of ultra-low carbon intensity renewable methanol is concentrated in Iceland, Netherlands, and Canada. For example, in Iceland, Carbon Recycling International is capturing and reacting CO2 from geothermal power generation with renewable hydrogen produced via electrolysis into renewable methanol. In the Netherlands, BioMCN converts crude glycerine into advanced second generation bio-methanol. In Canada, bio-methanol is being produced from municipal solid waste feedstocks by Enerkem. Renewable methanol is fully miscible with conventional methanol and offers a highly scalable renewable liquid fuel and chemical pathway.

We tend to believe this industry is a rising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. And the price presents decreasing trend according to the economy development status and international competition. Also, there is fluctuation in gross margin.

The worldwide market for Bio Methanol is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 24.6% over the next five years, will reach 130 million US$ in 2024, from 34 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.