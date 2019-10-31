Global Biobanking Market 2019 Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin, Industry Analysis & Forecast by 2023

The report outlines the competitive framework of the "Biobanking Market" industry detailing the SWOT analysis and market share dominance of the prominent players.

Biobank is a biorepository for the preservation and collection of biological material used for diagnosis, biodiversity studies, and research. Depending on the aims of research, different biobanks store different kinds of samples such as tissues, blood, serum, DNA, and RNA.

The classification of Biobanking includes Equipment and Consumable. The proportion of Equipment in 2015 is about 41.42% and the proportion keeps steady.The Application of Biobanking is Virtual Biobanks, Tissue Biobanks and Population Biobanks. The most proportion of Biobanking is Population Biobanks and the consumption in 2015 is 849.17 M USD. Tissue Biobanks is the second and the consumption in 2015 is 676.22 M USDNorth America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 42.90% in 2015. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 32.09%. China consumption market share is about4.84%.The market is relatively dispersion. Beckman Coulter, Thermo Fisher, Panasonic, Sigma-Aldrich, SOL Group are the leaders of the industry, they together with 32.28% market and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Beckman Coulter

Thermo Fisher

Panasonic

Sigma-Aldrich

SOL Group

Promega

BD

Brooks Life Science

QIAGEN

Tecan Group

Lifeline Scientific

So-Low

LVL Technologies

DNA Genotek

Micronic

Askion

Biolife Solutions

Cryo Bio System

BioRep Biobanking Market by Types

Equipment

Consumable Biobanking Market by Applications

Virtual Biobanks

Tissue Biobanks