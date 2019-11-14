Global Biobanks Market Revenue, Size, Share, Scenario on Trends and Growth Parameters, 2019 to 2025

Global “Biobanks Market” 2019-2025 research report provides complete information of Biobanks industry. This reports highlights top manufactures, applications and types. It also offers geographical analysis into different regions with market development, production, consumption and revenue. Moreover, global Biobanks market report also includes a study of major developments in the market such as product launches, agreements, acquisitions, and collaborations, mergers and so on to comprehend the prevailing market dynamics at present and its impact during the forecast period 2019-2025.

About Biobanks Market:

A biobank can be defined as an organized and programed storage of biological materials and corresponding data that can be used in healthcare research. The biological samples vital for medical innovation include tissue, body fluids (such as serum, blood, urine, or fluids from punctures), related derivatives (RNA, DNA, or proteins), and cells. As biobanks help in providing personalized medications and minimizing drug side effects, thereby improving the overall health of patients suffering from various diseases, the demand for biobanks will augment worldwide. Some of the key factors driving the market for biobanks are advancement in drug discovery, rising prevalence of chronic disorders such as cancer, respiratory disorders, and cardiovascular diseases, increasing healthcare expenditure, and several government initiatives supporting the development of biobanks. Another growth driver of the global biobanks market is the gradual propagation of awareness about biobanks and their significance.

In 2018, the global Biobanks market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.This report focuses on the global Biobanks status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Biobanks development in United States, Europe and China. Major Key Players are as Follows:

Thermo Fisher Scientific (US)

Tecan Group (Switzerland)

Qiagen (Germany)

Hamilton (US)

Brooks Automation (US)

TTP Labtech (UK)

VWR (US)

Promega (US)

Worthington Industries (US)

Chart Industries (US)

Becton Dickinson (US)

Merck (Germany)

Micronic (Netherlands)

LVL Technologies (Germany)

Panasonic Healthcare (Japan)

Greiner Bio One (Greiner Holding AG, Austria)

Biokryo (Germany)

Biobank (Norway)

Biorep Technologies (US)

Cell & Co Bioservices (France)

RUCDR infinite biologics (US)

Modul-Bio (France)

CSols (UK)

Ziath (UK)

LabVantage Solutions (US) Region and Country Coverage: Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe

Blood Products

Human Tissues

Nucleic Acids

Cell Lines

Biological Fluids

Human Waste Products Biobanks Market by Applications:

Regenerative Medicine

Life Science Research