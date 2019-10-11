 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Biobanks Market Size, Share 2019-2025 | Outlook by Industry Status, Future Opportunities, Production, Consumption and Forecast

By Joann Wilson on October 11, 2019

Biobanks

Global “Biobanks Market” 2019 – 2025 report includes an in-depth analysis of the global Biobanks market for the present as well as forecast period. The report encompasses the competition landscape entailing share analysis of the key players in the Biobanks market based on their revenues and other significant factors. Further, it covers the several developments made by the prominent players of the Biobanks market.

About Biobanks Market:

  • A biobank can be defined as an organized and programed storage of biological materials and corresponding data that can be used in healthcare research. The biological samples vital for medical innovation include tissue, body fluids (such as serum, blood, urine, or fluids from punctures), related derivatives (RNA, DNA, or proteins), and cells. As biobanks help in providing personalized medications and minimizing drug side effects, thereby improving the overall health of patients suffering from various diseases, the demand for biobanks will augment worldwide. Some of the key factors driving the market for biobanks are advancement in drug discovery, rising prevalence of chronic disorders such as cancer, respiratory disorders, and cardiovascular diseases, increasing healthcare expenditure, and several government initiatives supporting the development of biobanks. Another growth driver of the global biobanks market is the gradual propagation of awareness about biobanks and their significance.
  • In 2018, the global Biobanks market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.This report focuses on the global Biobanks status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Biobanks development in United States, Europe and China.

    Global Biobanks Market Covers the Manufacturers:

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific (US)
  • Tecan Group (Switzerland)
  • Qiagen (Germany)
  • Hamilton (US)
  • Brooks Automation (US)
  • TTP Labtech (UK)
  • VWR (US)
  • Promega (US)
  • Worthington Industries (US)
  • Chart Industries (US)
  • Becton Dickinson (US)
  • Merck (Germany)
  • Micronic (Netherlands)
  • LVL Technologies (Germany)
  • Panasonic Healthcare (Japan)
  • Greiner Bio One (Greiner Holding AG, Austria)
  • Biokryo (Germany)
  • Biobank (Norway)
  • Biorep Technologies (US)
  • Cell & Co Bioservices (France)
  • RUCDR infinite biologics (US)
  • Modul-Bio (France)
  • CSols (UK)
  • Ziath (UK)
  • LabVantage Solutions (US)

    In this study, The Years Considered to Estimate the Market Size of Biobanks:

    • History Year: 2014 – 2018
    • Base Year: 2018
    • Estimated Year: 2019
    • Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

    Biobanks Market Report Segment by Types:

  • Blood Products
  • Human Tissues
  • Nucleic Acids
  • Cell Lines
  • Biological Fluids
  • Human Waste Products

    Biobanks Market Report Segmented by Application:

  • Regenerative Medicine
  • Life Science Research
  • Clinical Research

    Geographical Segmentation:

    Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Biobanks in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

    • North America
    • Europe
    • Asia-Pacific
    • South America
    • Middle East and Africa

    Biobanks Market Report Contains Following Points in TOC:

    1 Study Coverage

    1.1 Biobanks Product

    1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

    1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

    1.4 Market by Type

    1.5 Market by Application

    2 Executive Summary

    2.1 Global Biobanks Market Size

    2.2 Biobanks Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

    2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

    2.4 Key Trends for Biobanks Markets & Products

    3 Market Size by Manufacturers

    3.1 Biobanks Production by Manufacturers

    3.2 Biobanks Revenue by Manufacturers

    3.3 Biobanks Price by Manufacturers

    3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

    4 Biobanks Production by Regions

    4.1 North America

    4.2 Europe

    4.3 China

    4.4 Southeast Asia

    4.5 India

    5 Breakdown Data by Type and Applications

    5.1 Global Biobanks Market Size by Type

    5.2 Global Market Size by Applications

    6 Market Size by Type

    6.1 Global Biobanks Production by Type

    6.2 Global Biobanks Revenue by Type

    6.3 Biobanks Price by Type

    7 Market Size by Application

    7.1 Overview

    7.2 Global Biobanks Breakdown Data by Application

    Continued……

