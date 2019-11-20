 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Biodegradable Plastics Market Insights Report 2019-2025 | Industry Updates, Size, Share, and New Opportunities Forecast to 2025

By Joann Wilson on November 20, 2019

Biodegradable Plastics

GlobalBiodegradable Plastics Market 2019-2025 research report provides complete information of Biodegradable Plastics industry. This reports highlights top manufactures, applications and types. It also offers geographical analysis into different regions with market development, production, consumption and revenue. Moreover, global Biodegradable Plastics market report also includes a study of major developments in the market such as product launches, agreements, acquisitions, and collaborations, mergers and so on to comprehend the prevailing market dynamics at present and its impact during the forecast period 2019-2025.

About Biodegradable Plastics Market:

  • Biodegradable plastics are plastics that are decomposed by the action of living organisms, usually bacteria.
  • Western Europe and North America are the biggest consumers of biodegradable plastics globally. Italy and the U.S. are the key countries in Western Europe and North America, witnessing CAGRs of 12.4% and 11.5%, respectively, between 2018 and 2023. The developing countries are also growing at a rapid pace due to rising domestic demand.
  • In 2019, the market size of Biodegradable Plastics is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.
  • In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Biodegradable Plastics.

    Major Key Players are as Follows:

  • Metabolix
  • BASF
  • Corbion NV
  • Natureworks
  • Biome Technologies
  • Mitsubishi Chemical
  • Plantic Technologies
  • Bio-On
  • Meredian
  • Tianan Biologic Materials
  • Mitsui Chemicals
  • Teijin
  • Tianjin Guoyun Biological Materials
  • Toray

    • Region and Country Coverage:

    • Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe
    • North America: USA, Canada
    • South and Central America: Brazil, Mexico
    • Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia
    • Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand

    Biodegradable Plastics Market by Types:

  • PLA
  • Starch Blends
  • PCL
  • Regenerated Cellulose
  • PBS
  • PHA

    • Biodegradable Plastics Market by Applications:

  • Packaging
  • Fibers
  • Agriculture
  • Injection Molding
  • Others

    • The study objectives of Biodegradable Plastics Market report are:

    • To analyze and study the Biodegradable Plastics Market sales, value, status (2013-2019) and forecast (2019-2025).
    • Focuses on the key Biodegradable Plastics manufacturers, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in future.
    • Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
    • To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
    • To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
    • To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
    • To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
    • To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market
    • To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
    • To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

    Biodegradable Plastics Market TOC Covers the Following Points:

    1 Study Coverage

    1.1 Biodegradable Plastics Product

    1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

    1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

    1.4 Market by Type

    1.5 Market by Application

    2 Executive Summary

    2.1 Global Biodegradable Plastics Market Size

    2.2 Biodegradable Plastics Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

    2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

    2.4 Key Trends for Biodegradable Plastics Markets & Products

    3 Market Size by Manufacturers

    3.1 Biodegradable Plastics Production by Manufacturers

    3.2 Biodegradable Plastics Revenue by Manufacturers

    3.3 Biodegradable Plastics Price by Manufacturers

    3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

    4 Biodegradable Plastics Production by Regions

    4.1 Global Biodegradable Plastics Production by Regions

    5 Biodegradable Plastics Consumption by Regions

    5.1 Global Biodegradable Plastics Consumption by Regions

    6 Market Size by Type

    6.1 Global Biodegradable Plastics Production by Type

    6.2 Global Biodegradable Plastics Revenue by Type

    6.3 Biodegradable Plastics Price by Type

    7 Market Size by Application

    7.1 Overview

    7.2 Global Biodegradable Plastics Breakdown Data by Application

    8 Manufacturers Profiles with Company Detail, Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

    9 Production Forecasts

    9.1 Biodegradable Plastics Production and Revenue Forecast

    9.2 Biodegradable Plastics Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions

    9.3 Biodegradable Plastics Key Producers Forecast

    9.4 Forecast by Type

    10 Consumption Forecast

    11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

    12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

    13 Key Findings in the Global Biodegradable Plastics Study

