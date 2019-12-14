 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Biofuels and Biodiesel Market 2020: Analysis by Sales Market Size, Segment and Evolution Rate by Type and Application Forecast to 2024

By Joann Wilson on December 14, 2019

Biofuels and Biodiesel

Global “Biofuels and Biodiesel Market” 2020-2024 discovers numerous significant aspects related to Biofuels and Biodiesel market covering industry environment, segmentation analysis, and modest landscape. A comprehensive and elaborate major analysis report highlights numerous facts such as development factors, industry enhancement strategies, statistical progress to understand the market on a global scale.

Biofuels are considered renewable energies, emit less than fossil fuels, and have received increasing attention in the transition to a low-carbon economy. Bioethanol (aka ethanol) is the most well know biofuel and is an alcohol produced from corn, sorghum, potatoes, wheat, sugar cane, even cornstalks and vegetable waste. It is commonly blended with gasoline. Biodiesel is oil from plants or animals used as an alternative to or blended with petroleum diesel in automobiles and industrial fleets with diesel engines..

Biofuels and Biodiesel Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

  • Diester Industries
  • Neste Oil Rotterdam
  • ADM
  • Infinita Renovables
  • Biopetrol
  • Cargill
  • Ital Green Oil
  • Glencore
  • Louis Dreyfus
  • Renewable Energy Group
  • RBF Port Neches
  • Ag Processing
  • Elevance
  • Marathon Petroleum Corporation
  • Evergreen Bio Fuels
  • Minnesota Soybean Processors
  • Caramuru
  • Jinergy
  • Hebei Jingu Group
  • Longyan Zhuoyue
  • Shandong Jinjiang
  • Poet
  • Valero
  • Green Plains
  • Flint Hills Resources
  • Abengoa Bioenergy
  • Pacific Ethanol
  • CropEnergies
  • Raizen
  • The Andersons
  • and many more.

    Biofuels and Biodiesel Market Segment by Regions includes:

    • North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America, Middle East and Africa.

    By Types, the Biofuels and Biodiesel Market can be Split into:

  • Biofuels and Biodiesel Market Segment by Type:
    Bioethanol
    Biodiesel
    .

    By Applications, the Biofuels and Biodiesel Market can be Split into:

  • Agriculture Transportation Chemical Pharmaceuticals.

    The study objectives of this report are:

    • To analyze global Biofuels and Biodiesel market status, upcoming forecast, development prospect, significant market and key players.
    • To define, describe and estimate the Biofuels and Biodiesel market by product type, industry and key regions.
    • Assess the Biofuels and Biodiesel manufacture processes, key issues, and solutions to mitigate the progress risk.
    • To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the Biofuels and Biodiesel market and its impact in the global market.
    • To present the Biofuels and Biodiesel development in North America, Europe, Asia, EMEA.
    • To recognize the future outlook and forecasts for Biofuels and Biodiesel market.
    • To strategically profile the key vendors and comprehensively analyze their growth plan and strategies.

    Table of Contents

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Biofuels and Biodiesel Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.4 Biofuels and Biodiesel Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.1.1 United States Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

    1.4.1.2 Canada Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

    1.4.1.3 Mexico Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.2.1 Germany Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

    1.4.2.2 France Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

    ……..

    1.5 Market Dynamics

    1.5.1 Market Opportunities

    1.5.2 Market Risk

    1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Biofuels and Biodiesel Type and Applications

    2.1.3 Biofuels and Biodiesel Market Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Biofuels and Biodiesel Type and Applications

    2.2.3 Sony Biofuels and Biodiesel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

    2.3.1 Business Overview

    2.3.2 Biofuels and Biodiesel Type and Applications

    2.3.3 Biofuels and Biodiesel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

    2.4.1 Business Overview

    2.4.2 Biofuels and Biodiesel Type and Applications

    2.4.3 Biofuels and Biodiesel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

    ………

    3 Global Biofuels and Biodiesel Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

    3.1 Global Biofuels and Biodiesel Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

    3.2 Global Biofuels and Biodiesel Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

    3.3 Market Concentration Rate

    3.4 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Biofuels and Biodiesel Market Analysis by Regions

    4.1 Global Biofuels and Biodiesel Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.1.1 Global Biofuels and Biodiesel Sales and Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

    4.1.2 Global Biofuels and Biodiesel Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

    4.2 North America Biofuels and Biodiesel Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

    4.3 Europe Biofuels and Biodiesel Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Biofuels and Biodiesel Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

    4.5 South America Biofuels and Biodiesel Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Biofuels and Biodiesel Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

    5 North America Biofuels and Biodiesel Market by Countries

    5.1 North America Biofuels and Biodiesel Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

    5.1.1 North America Biofuels and Biodiesel Sales and Market Share by Countries (2013-2018)

    5.1.2 North America Biofuels and Biodiesel Revenue and Market Share by Countries (2013-2018)

    5.2 United States Biofuels and Biodiesel Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

    5.3 Canada Biofuels and Biodiesel Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

    5.4 Mexico Biofuels and Biodiesel Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

    And Continued…

     

