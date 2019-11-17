Global Biological Insecticide Market 2019 Size Growth Factors, Forecast Research Report to 2024

Global “Biological Insecticide Market” offers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Biological Insecticide in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Biological Insecticide Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

Dow AgroSciences (US)

Novozymes A/S (DK)

Bayer CropScience AG (DE)

Valent Biosciences Corp (US)

Arysta LifeSciences (US)

BASF SE (DE)

Becker Underwood Inc (US)

AgBiTech Pty Ltd. (AU)

DuPont (US)

Andermatt Biocontrol (CH)

Syngenta Crop Protections

LLC (US)

FMC Agricultural Products (US)

Certis USA L.L.C. (US)

The report provides a basic overview of the Biological Insecticide industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Biological Insecticide Market Types:

Microbial Pesticide

Plant Pesticide

Biochemical Pesticide Biological Insecticide Market Applications:

Grains & Cereals

Oil Seeds

Fruits & Vegetables

Turf & Ornamental Grass

The worldwide market for Biological Insecticide is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly over the next five years, will reach million US$ in 2024, from million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.