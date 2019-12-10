 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Biological Insecticide Market 2020: Segmented by Application and Geography Trends, Growth and Forecasts to 2026

December 10, 2019

Biological Insecticide

GlobalBiological Insecticide Market” report initiates from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Biological Insecticide by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.

Summary

  • The report forecast global Biological Insecticide market to grow to reach xxx Million USD in 2019 with a CAGR of xx% during the period 2020-2024.
  • The report offers detailed coverage of Biological Insecticide industry and main market trends. The market research includes historical and forecast market data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Biological Insecticide by geography. The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application type and geography.
  • First, this report covers the present status and the future prospects of the global Biological Insecticide market for 2015-2024.
  • And in this report, we analyze global market from 5 geographies: Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia], Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland], North America[United States, Canada, Mexico], Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa], South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru].
  • At the same time, we classify Biological Insecticide according to the type, application by geography. More importantly, the report includes major countries market based on the type and application.
  • Finally, the report provides detailed profile and data information analysis of leading Biological Insecticide company.4

    Key Companies

  • Novozymes A/S (DK)
  • Dow AgroSciences (US)
  • Bayer CropScience AG (DE)
  • Valent Biosciences Corp (US)
  • Arysta LifeSciences (US)
  • BASF SE (DE)
  • Becker Underwood Inc (US)
  • AgBiTech Pty Ltd. (AU)
  • DuPont (US)
  • Andermatt Biocontrol (CH)
  • Syngenta Crop Protections, LLC (US)
  • FMC Agricultural Products (US)
  • Certis USA L.L.C. (US)
  • Seipasa (ES)

    Global Biological Insecticide Market analysis studies the attractiveness and the dynamics of a special market within a special industry. It is extent of the industry analysis and thus in turn of the global environmental analysis. Through all of these analyses, the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of a Biological Insecticide Market company can be identified.

    Market Segmentation of Biological Insecticide Market

    Market by Application

  • Grains & Cereals
  • Oil Seeds
  • Fruits & Vegetables
  • Turf & Ornamental Grass
  • Others

  • Market by Type

  • Microbial Pesticide
  • Plant Pesticide
  • Biochemical Pesticide

    By Region

  • Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]
  • Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]
  • North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]
  • Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]
  • South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]

    Detailed Table of Content of Global Biological Insecticide Market Analysis 2013-2019 and Forecast 2019-2024

    Table of Content

    1 Industry Overview

    1.1 Biological Insecticide Industry

    1.1.1 Overview

    1.1.2 Development of Biological Insecticide

    1.2 Market Segment

    1.2.1 Upstream

    1.2.2 Downstream

    1.3 Cost Analysis

    2 Industry Environment

    2.1 Policy

    2.2 Economics

    2.3 Sociology

    2.4 Technology

    3 Biological Insecticide Market by Type

    3.1 By Type

    3.2 Market Size

    3.3 Market Forecast

    4 Major Companies List

    4.1 Company 1(Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

    4.2 Company 2 (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

    4.3 Company 3 (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

    5 Market Competition

    5.1 Company Competition

    5.2 Regional Market by Company

    6 Market Demand

    6.1 Demand Situation

    6.1.1 Demand in Hospitals

    6.1.2 Demand in Clinics

    6.1.3 Demand in Others

    6.2 Regional Demand Comparison

    6.3 Demand Forecast

    7 Region Operation

    7.1 Regional Production

    7.2 Regional Market

    7.3 by Region

    7.3.1 North America

    7.3.1.1 Overview

    7.3.1.2 by Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

    7.3.2 Europe

    7.3.2.1 Overview

    7.3.2.2 by Country (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

    7.3.3 Asia-Pacific

    7.3.3.1 Overview

    7.3.3.2 by Country (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

    7.3.4 South America

    7.3.4.1 Overview

    7.3.4.2 by Country (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

    7.3.5 Middle East & Africa

    7.3.5.1 Overview

    7.3.5.2 by Country (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

    7.4 Regional Import & Export

    7.5 Regional Forecast

    And Continue……

    ……And Many more.

    No. of Pages: – 112

