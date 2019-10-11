 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Biomass Market 2019-2025 | Top Companies, Industry Status, Development and Forecast till 2025

By Joann Wilson on October 11, 2019

Biomass

Global "Biomass Market" 2019 – 2025 report includes an in-depth analysis of the global Biomass market for the present as well as forecast period.

About Biomass Market:

  • Biomass used for power generation can provide a low-carbon and sustainable alternative to fossil fuels while allowing local communities to use domestic biomass resources. It makes productive utilization of wood manufacturing wastes, the unused portion of urban waste and crop residues.
  • In 2019, the market size of Biomass is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.
  • In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Biomass. This report studies the global market size of Biomass, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).
  • This study presents the Biomass production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
  • For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

    Global Biomass Market Covers the Manufacturers:

  • DONG Energy
  • Wilcox Company
  • Forth Energy
  • Ameresco
  • Drax Group
  • Enviva
  • MGT
  • Alstom
  • Helius Energy
  • Vattenfall
  • The Babcock & Wilcox Company

    In this study, The Years Considered to Estimate the Market Size of Biomass:

    • History Year: 2014 – 2018
    • Base Year: 2018
    • Estimated Year: 2019
    • Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

    Biomass Market Report Segment by Types:

  • Urban Residue
  • Biogas
  • Agriculture & Forest Residues
  • Energy Crop
  • Woody Biomass
  • Landfill Gas Feedstock

    Biomass Market Report Segmented by Application:

  • Paper Industry
  • Forest Industry
  • Panel Board Makers
  • Pulp Industry

    Geographical Segmentation:

    Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Biomass in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

    • North America
    • Europe
    • Asia-Pacific
    • South America
    • Middle East and Africa

    Biomass Market Report Contains Following Points in TOC:

    1 Study Coverage

    1.1 Biomass Product

    1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

    1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

    1.4 Market by Type

    1.5 Market by Application

    2 Executive Summary

    2.1 Global Biomass Market Size

    2.2 Biomass Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

    2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

    2.4 Key Trends for Biomass Markets & Products

    3 Market Size by Manufacturers

    3.1 Biomass Production by Manufacturers

    3.2 Biomass Revenue by Manufacturers

    3.3 Biomass Price by Manufacturers

    3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

    4 Biomass Production by Regions

    4.1 North America

    4.2 Europe

    4.3 China

    4.4 Southeast Asia

    4.5 India

    5 Breakdown Data by Type and Applications

    5.1 Global Biomass Market Size by Type

    5.2 Global Market Size by Applications

    6 Market Size by Type

    6.1 Global Biomass Production by Type

    6.2 Global Biomass Revenue by Type

    6.3 Biomass Price by Type

    7 Market Size by Application

    7.1 Overview

    7.2 Global Biomass Breakdown Data by Application

    Continued……

