Global Bioplastic Market 2019-2023 Growth, Market Size, Key Developments, Revenue, Type, Application, Manufacturers

About Bioplastic Market Report: BioplasticsÂ areÂ plasticsÂ derived from renewableÂ biomassÂ sources, such asÂ vegetable fats and oils,Â corn starch, orÂ microbiota.[1]Â Bioplastic can be made from agriculturalÂ by-productsÂ and also from usedÂ plastic bottlesÂ and other containers using microorganisms. Common plastics, such asÂ fossil-fuelÂ plastics (also called petrobased polymers) are derived fromÂ petroleumÂ orÂ natural gas.

Top manufacturers/players: BASF, NatureWorks, Arkemn, Novamont, Plantic, DSM, DuPont, Evonik Industries, Ecospan, Toray Industries

Bioplastic Market Segment by Regions-

USA

EU

Japan

China and Others.

Bioplastic Market Segment by Type:

Bio-PE

Bio-PET

Regenerated Cellulose

Poly Hydroxyalkonoates Bioplastic Market Segment by Applications:

Packaging

Automotive

Consumer goods

Agriculture