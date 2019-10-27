Global Biopolymer Coatings Market 2019: Trends, Drivers, Strategies, Applications, Size and Competitive Landscape 2024

Global Biopolymer Coatings Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, forecast to 2024 comprises the basic insights that are identified with the worldwide market. The report contains a complete analysis of the current Biopolymer Coatings market. It recognizes the market size and furthermore factors controlling the development of the market.

Biopolymer coating is the coating using polymers obtained from living organisms such as DNA, RNA, starch, cellulose and proteins. The biopolymer coating is an eco-friendly alternative to petroleum based coating solutions offering broad coating applications and usage while achieving desired biodegradability. The biopolymer coating is suitable to be used on various fibre and paper materials as it can be applied using conventional spray systems. Recent innovations in technology have developed new biopolymer coating in the market with appropriate biocompatibility, degradation rate and physical properties for various industry specific coating applications..

Biopolymer Coatings Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

AkzoNobel

Arkema

BASF

Cargill

NatureWorks and many more. Biopolymer Coatings Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Biopolymer Coatings Market can be Split into:

Bio PU Coatings

Bio PA Coatings

Bio PBS Coatings

PLA Coatings

Starch Coatings

Cellulose Esters

Nitrocellulose Coatings

Wax Coatings

Soy Protein Coatings

Corn Zein Protein. By Applications, the Biopolymer Coatings Market can be Split into:

Packaging

Food and Beverages

Automotive

Construction

Textile

Healthcare Equipment