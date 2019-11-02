Global Biosimilar Drug Market 2019 Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin, Industry Analysis & Forecast by 2023

The report outlines the competitive framework of the “Biosimilar Drug Market” industry detailing the SWOT analysis and market share dominance of the prominent players. Global Biosimilar Drug Market Report has released a new research Analysis & forecast 2019-2024 comprehensive of one or more factors covering regional opportunities, application landscape, product demand trends, and end-use portfolio of the industry over the forecast timeframe
Biosimilar drug is medicine made using a living system, and historically this was often an animal. Most products being developed as biosimilar drug are recombinant proteins, or proteins derived from genetically engineered DNA. In this report is a biologic defined as proteins, peptides, hormones or antibodys drugs production by bio-engineered technology, but does not include a vaccine.
As healthcare costs continue to rise, biosimilars offer new therapeutic options with the potential for cost savings to the healthcare system. With anticipated savings, biosimilars bring hope that there will be expanded access for patients to not only these known therapies, but also to new innovative medicines. At Amgen, serving patients is at the core of what we do and it is why were using our more than 35 years of biologics experience to develop high-quality biosimilars.First, in pharmerging markets, both governments and patients struggle to pay for biosimilars, which encouraged the demand of biosimilars, therefore in the future the biosimilars will grow around 20%.Second, generally, biosimilars industry is still in their infancy in China. It is commonly believed that the next 10 to 15 years is the golden period of the development of biosimilars. Third, for the biosimilars industry, technical barriers will be much smaller, in the next few years, there will be more and more enterprises going into biosimilars industry.Forth, most of biosimilars manufacturer are concentrated in US, Germany, UK and other developed countries. At last, through the research we tend to believe that the biosimilars, now is a chance for newcomers and they will greatly change the industry.
Americas- United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries
