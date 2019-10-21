Global Bispecific Antibodies for Cancer Market 2019-2023: Emerging Opportunities, Revenue Details & Competitive Landscape

The Bispecific Antibodies for Cancer market report presents a global scenario in terms of market size, market potentials, and competitive environment. The study is derived from primary and secondary statistical data and consists of qualitative and quantitative analysis of the industry and key players.

The Bispecific Antibodies for Cancer market is predicted to develop CAGR at 34.13% during the forecast period 2019-2023. It also talks about the market size of different segments and their growth aspects.

The research report delivers a close watch on leading competitors with strategic analysis, micro and macro market trend and scenarios, pricing analysis and a holistic overview of the market situations in the forecast period. The Bispecific Antibodies for Cancer market 2019 report consists of the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players.

The advantages of bispecific antibodies over monoclonal antibodies is one of the key factors expected to propel the market growth during the forecast period. The limitations of monoclonal antibodies such as limited binding abilities for specific antigens have encouraged researchers to improve and increase the efficacy of the molecules and enhance their function by developing antibodies with two or more targets. Bispecific antibodies can simultaneously address two different antigens, which are sufficient to target two trails involved in cancer pathogenesis, and therefore, provide advantages over monoclonal antibodies therapy. Hence, the advantages of bispecific antibodies will drive the growth of the market in the upcoming years. analysts have predicted that the bispecific antibodies for cancer market will register a CAGR of over 30% by 2023.

List of the Key Players of Bispecific Antibodies for Cancer:

Amgen Inc.

Astella Pharma Inc.

Ben Kang Biopharmaceutical (Shenzhen) Co.

Ltd.

Merus

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals