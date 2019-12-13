Global Blind Spot Detection (BSD) System and Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) System Market Size 2019 by Channels, Downstream Buyers, Industry Chain, and Forecast to 2024

Global “Blind Spot Detection (BSD) System and Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) System Market” 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Blind Spot Detection (BSD) System and Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) System market size.

About Blind Spot Detection (BSD) System and Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) System:

Blind Spot Detection (BSD) system is a sensor based detection system implemented in automobiles that is used for monitoring vehicles at the rear and side of the driver/vehicle. Such systems generate tactile, audible, vibrating or visual form of warnings. They also assist the driver at the parking lots when there are other vehicles approaching from the sides. Blind spots are caused due to various objects such as passengers, headrests and window pillars. Mirrors are generally used to remove the blind spots but the disadvantage being that they leave huge dead on all the sides of the vehicle. BSD systems, with the help of cameras and sensor systems generate information about various objects that are outside the range of driverâs vision.Adaptive cruise control is similar to conventional cruise control in that it maintains the vehicles pre-set speed. However, unlike conventional cruise control, this new system can automatically adjust speed in order to maintain a proper distance between vehicles in the same lane. This is achieved through a radar headway sensor, digital signal processor and longitudinal controller. If the lead vehicle slows down, or if another object is detected, the system sends a signal to the engine or braking system to decelerate. Then, when the road is clear, the system will re-accelerate the vehicle back to the set speed.

Top Key Players of Blind Spot Detection (BSD) System and Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) System Market:

Denso

Bosch

Continental

Delphi

TRW

Aisin

Autoliv

Valeo

Hella

Major Types covered in the Blind Spot Detection (BSD) System and Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) System Market report are:

Ultrasonic Sensor

Camera

Major Applications covered in the Blind Spot Detection (BSD) System and Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) System Market report are:

SUV

Roadster

Minivan

Others Scope of Blind Spot Detection (BSD) System and Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) System Market:

The rising number of accidents due to increase in traffic flow is one of the prime reason that is contributing to the growth of BSD and ACC system market. The implementation of such safety systems by the automobile industry has rapidly increased. BSD and ACC systems ensure safety of the passengers; customers are frequently looking for such advanced safety features and are also willing to pay.

Contributing to the growth of this market is the stiff competition among the automobile manufacturers. The manufacturers are continuously upgrading their models so as to cater to the huge demand of innovative safety features that can be used for various applications. The increasing use of sensors due to the advancements in technology is another factor that is contributing to the growth of this market.

The worldwide market for Blind Spot Detection (BSD) System and Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) System is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.