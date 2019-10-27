Global Blood Collection Market 2019 Report to Witness Impressive Growth: Growth, Revenue, Type, Application, Manufacturers and Forecast to 2024

 Press "Enter" to skip to content

By Joann Wilson on October 27, 2019

Blood

Global “Blood Collection Market” Report cover definite aggressive standpoint including the piece of the overall industry and profiles of the key members working in the worldwide market. The Blood Collection market report gives a top to bottom diagram of Product Specification, innovation, product type and production analysis considering major factors, such as Revenue, Cost, Gross and Gross Margin.

 About Blood Collection

Blood Collection is used in venous blood and arterial blood collection process.

Blood Collection Market Key Players:

  • Becton Dickinson
  • Terumo
  • Greiner Bio One
  • Medtronic
  • SEKISUI Medical
  • Sarstedt
  • Narang Medical
  • F.L. Medical
  • Improve-medical
  • Hongyu Medical
  • TUD
  • SanLI
  • Gong Dong
  • CDRICH
  • SZBOON

  • Global Blood Collection market is a growing market into the Healthcare sector at present years. The Blood Collection has uncovered rapid development in the current and past years and is probably going to proceed with a continuing development in the upcoming years.

    Scope of the Report: This report focuses on the Blood Collection in Global market, especially in United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Blood Collection Market Types:

  • Serum Separating Tubes
  • EDTA Tubes
  • Plasma Separation Tube
  • Others

    Blood Collection Market Applications:

  • Venous Blood Collection
  • Capillary Blood Collection

    Major Highlights of Blood Collection Market report:

    Blood Collection Market Overview, Market shares and strategies of key players, Manufacturing Analysis of Blood Collection, Sales Market Forecast, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, In-depth market segmentation.

    Scope of Report:

  • The classification of blood collection includes serum separating tubes, EDTA tubes, plasma separation tube and other. The proportion of EDTA tubes in 2015 is about 42.3%, and the proportion of serum separating tubes in 2015 is about 39.4%. They are the most popular blood bolection tubes.
  • Blood collection is widely used in venous blood collection and capillary blood collection. The most proportion of blood collection is used in venous blood collection, and the market share in 2015 is about 64.8%.
  • Market competition is intense between the giant. Becton Dickinson, Terumo, Greiner Bio One, Medtronic, SEKISUI Medical, Sarstedt, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.
  • The global Blood Collection market is valued at 3590 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 5500 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% between 2019 and 2024.
  • The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
  • North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Blood Collection.
  • Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.
  • This report studies the Blood Collection market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Blood Collection market by product type and applications/end industries.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Blood Collection product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Blood Collection, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Blood Collection in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Blood Collection competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Blood Collection breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Blood Collection market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Blood Collection sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No.of Pages: 137

    Further in the report, the Blood Collection market is examined for price, cost and gross. These three points are analysed for types, companies and regions. In continuation with this data sale price is for various types, applications and region is also included. The Blood Collection industry consumption for major regions is given. Additionally, type wise and application wise consumption figures are also given.

    Finally, Blood Collection Market report is the believable source for gaining the market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. Additionally, it Presents new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

