Global Blood Glucose Testing Market 2019 Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin, Industry Analysis and Forecast by 2023

The report outlines the competitive framework of the “Blood Glucose Testing Market” industry detailing the SWOT analysis and market share dominance of the prominent players. Global Blood Glucose Testing Market Report has released a new research Analysis & forecast 2019-2024 comprehensive of one or more factors covering regional opportunities, application landscape, product demand trends, and end-use portfolio of the industry over the forecast timeframe

Blood glucose testing, also known as blood glucose monitoring, is one of the main tools involved in controlling diabetes.

Blood glucose testing is the process used to measure the concentration of glucose in your blood. Blood glucose testing can be carried out at home using a blood glucose meter.

A blood test involves pricking your finger with a small needle called a lancet, drawing a drop of blood from the finger and applying it to a test strip that has been engaged into a blood glucose meter.

Blood glucose test strips, lancet and blood glucose meter are together used for blood glucose testing. But Blood glucose test strips are most used, occupies about 85% market of blood glucose testing.

The classification of Blood Glucose Testing includes Glucose Oxidase, Glucose Dehydrogenase and other, and the proportion of Glucose Oxidase in 2017 is about 50.6%.

Blood Glucose Testing is widely used in Hospital, Clinic and Household. The most proportion of Blood Glucose Testing is used in household, and the sales proportion is about 72.6% in 2017.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 31.2% in 2017. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 29.5%.

Market competition is intense. Roche, LIFESCAN, Abbott, Ascensia, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Roche

LIFESCAN

Abbott

Ascensia

ARKRAY

I-SENS

Omron

B. Braun

Nipro Dagnostics

77 Elektronika

AgaMatrix

Infopia

ALL Medicus

Terumo

SANNUO

Yicheng

Yuwell

Edan Blood Glucose Testing Market by Types

Glucose Oxidase

Glucose Dehydrogenase

Other Blood Glucose Testing Market by Applications

Hospital

Clinic