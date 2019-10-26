Global Blood Irradiation Market Foreseeable to Spectator a Growth over 2024

Global "Blood Irradiation Market" Report cover definite aggressive standpoint including the piece of the overall industry and profiles of the key members working in the worldwide market.

About Blood Irradiation

Irradiation of human blood is used to avoid the TA-GVHD (transfusion-associated graft-versus-host-disease), a rare but devastating adverse effect of leukocytes present in blood component for immunocompetent transfusion recipients.

Blood Irradiation Market Key Players:

Wuhan HNC Technology Co.

Ltd.

Wenzhou Gengsheng Health Medical Equipment Co.

Ltd.

O3Vets

STS Steuerungstechnik + Strahlenchutz GmbH

Best Theratronics

Hitaci

Gilardoni

Gamma-Service

Cegelec

Rad Source

JL SHEPHERD & ASSOCIATES

Shinva Medical

NPIC

CIF medical

Scope of the Report: This report focuses on the Blood Irradiation in Global market, especially in United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Blood Irradiation Market Types:

X-ray Blood Irradiation

Gamma-ray Blood Irradiation Blood Irradiation Market Applications:

Blood Bank

Hospital

The classification of Blood Irradiation includes X-ray blood irradiation and Gamma-ray blood irradiation. And the proportion of X-ray blood irradiation in 2017 is about 52, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2013 to 2017.

Blood Irradiation is widely used in blood bank, hospital and research institutions. The most proportion of blood irradiation is used in blood bank, and the proportion in 2017 is about 74.62%.

North America is the largest sales place, with a Sales market share nearly 44% in 2017. Following North America, Asia-Pacific is the second largest sales place with the Sales market share of 26%.

The worldwide market for Blood Irradiation is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.6% over the next five years, will reach 58 million US$ in 2024, from 44 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.