Global Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market Growth, Size, Revenue, Share, Industry Analysis, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2023

About Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market Report: Intravenous transfer of blood or blood products is known as blood transfusion. Replacement of lost blood components can be done with the help of blood transfusion. Blood components like red blood cells, white blood cells, platelets, clotting factors and plasma are mostly transfused. These blood components are of great importance to laboratories and hospitals during an emergency or a critical case of large volume of blood loss. RBC transfusion is done when hemoglobin levels fall below 100g/L. Blood collected from the donor has to be screened for a number of infectious disease before transfusion. Thus, blood transfusion diagnostics play an important role in blood transfusion in order to avoid infection to both the receiver and healthcare staff.

Top manufacturers/players: Grifols, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Roche Diagnostics, bioMerieux, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Immucor, Siemens Healthineers, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Becton Dickinson and Company, Novartis, Beckman Coulter, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Diagast, Abbott Diagnostics, BAG healthcare, DiaSorin, Fujirebio, Quidel

Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market Segment by Regions-

USA

EU

Japan

China and Others.

Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market report consumption with respect to other regions like Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia.

Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market Segment by Type:

Instruments

Kits & Reagents Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market Segment by Applications:

Hospitals

Blood Banks

Diagnostic Laboratories

Plasma Fractionation Companies