Global Blown Film Extruder Market 2020: Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin Analysis with Forecasts to 2026!!

Summary

Blown Film Extrusion is an established process which is used to manufacture a wide range of commodity & specialized plastic films for the packaging industry. Also known as Film Blowing Process, this extrusion process generally comprises extrusion of molten thermoplastic tube and its constant inflation to several times of its initial diameter. This forms a thin, tubular product which may be used directly, or indirectly by slitting it to create a flat film.

Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia], Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland], North America[United States, Canada, Mexico], Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa], South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru].

W&H

Reifenhauser

HOSOKAWA ALPINE

Macchi

Davis-Standard

Bandera

JINMING MACHINERY

POLYSTAR MACHINERY

SML Extrusion

KUNG HSING PLASTIC

Macro Blown Film Extruder Market Segmentation Market by Type

3 Layers

5 Layers

7 Layers

Others Market by Application

Consumer& Food Packaging

Industry Packaging

Agricultural Film

Bags

Others

Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]

Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]