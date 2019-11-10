Global Board-to-board Connectors Market 2019 Analysis, Overview, Growth, Demand and Forecast Research Report to 2025

Board-to-board (BTB) connectors are used to connect printed circuit boards (PCB), electronic components that contain a conductive pattern printed on the surface of the insulating base in an accurate and repeatable manner. Each terminal on a BTB connector is connected to a PCB. A BTB connector includes housing and a specific number of terminals. The terminal is made from a conductive material (mostly copper alloy), and plated to improve conductivity and antirust. Terminals transmit the current/signal between PCBs connected by BTB; the housing is made of insulating material (mostly plastic).

And in this report, we analyze global market from 5 geographies: Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia], Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland], North America[United States, Canada, Mexico], Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa], South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru].

Amphenol

TE Connectivity

Molex

Foxconn

JAE

Delphi

Samtec

JST

Hirose

HARTING

ERNI Electronics

Kyocera Corporation

Advanced Interconnect

YAMAICHI Board-to-board Connectors Market Segmentation Market by Application

Transportation

Consumer Electronics

Communications

Industries

Military

Others

Market by Type

<1.00 mm

1.00 mm~2.00 mm

> 2.00 mm By Region

Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]

Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]