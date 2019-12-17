Global Body Mist Market 2020: Segmented by Application and Geography Trends, Growth and Forecasts to 2024

Body Mist or Body spray is a perfume product, similar to aerosol deodorant, which is intended to be used elsewhere on the body besides the armpits. Body sprays are lighter in strength than cologne, generally less expensive, and double as deodorant.

And in this report, we analyze global market from 5 geographies: Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia], Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland], North America[United States, Canada, Mexico], Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa], South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru].

Este Lauder

L Brands

LOral

LVMH

Shiseido

Amway

Avon Products

Burberry

Chatters Canada

Coty

Edgewell Personal Care

Henkel

Johnson & Johnson

Kao

Marchesa

Mary Kay

O Boticrio

Procter & Gamble

Revlon

Unilever

Parfums de Coeur

Calvin Klein

Jovan

Dolce & Gabana

Curve

Drakkar

Nike

Adidas

Axe

Impulse Body Mist Market Segmentation Market by Application

For Men

For Women

Market by Type

Moisturizing Mist

Kill Odor Mist

Others By Region

Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]

Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]