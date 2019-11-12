Global Bolt (Fastener) Market 2019 | Upcoming Trends, Industry Segments, Growth, Size, Landscape and Demand by Forecast to 2024

Global “Bolt (Fastener) Market” 2019 research report provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, capacity, revenue and forecast 2024. This report also includes the overall and comprehensive study of the Bolt (Fastener) Market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is exhaustive quantitative analyses of the Bolt (Fastener) industry and provides data for making strategies to increase market growth and effectiveness.
The Global Bolt (Fastener) market 2019 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. The Global Bolt (Fastener) market research is provided for the international markets as well as development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report additionally states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue, and gross margins.
Global Bolt (Fastener) market competition by TOP MANUFACTURERS, with production, price, revenue (value) and each manufacturer including
- Würth
- KAMAX
- Acument
- Stanley
- LISI Group
- Araymond
- Marmon
- Infasco
- Gem-Year
- Nucor Fastener
- Arconic (Alcoa)
- CISER
- Sundram Fasteners
- TR Fastenings
- Karamtara
- Cooper & Turner
- Tianbao Fastener
- ATF
- Ganter
- Nitto Seiko
- Oglaend System
- XINXING FASTENERS
- Penn Engineering
- AFI Industries
- Scope of the Report:
- The classification of bolts includes Half Screw Bolt, Full Screw Bolt. The proportion of Half Screw Bolt in 2016 is about 66.7%, and the proportion of Full Screw Bolt in 2016 is about 33.3%.
- Bolts are application in automotive, machinery, construction, MRO and other industry. The most proportion of bolts is used in automotive, and the market share in 2016 is about 23.8% and the proportion of machinery in 2016 is about 19.5%
- Market competition is intense. With the development of society and the changing of consumer demand, the bolts industry will be more and more popular in the future.
- The worldwide market for Bolt (Fastener) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.6% over the next five years, will reach 26500 million US$ in 2024, from 24100 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
This report focuses on the Bolt (Fastener) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
- Half Screw Bolt
- Full Screw BoltOn the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
- Automotive
- Machinery
- Construction
- MRO
- OtherThis report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Global Bolt (Fastener) Market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and instrumentation and downstream demand analysis is additionally dispensed. The Global Bolt (Fastener) market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of latest investment projects is assessed and overall analysis conclusions offered.
With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Bolt (Fastener) market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.
