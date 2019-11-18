Global Bone Sonometers Market Analysis 2020-2024 Growth Opportunities, Trends, Size, Share, Growth

Global “Bone Sonometers Market” gives theoretical, experimental learning outfitted to the provisions of advertising researchers. market will meet imposing development over the estimate time frame driven by an increasing popularity of Bone Sonometers Market. growing demand for Bone Sonometers market is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period 2020-2024.

Summary

A bone sonometer is a device that transmits ultrasound energy into the human body to measure acoustic properties of bone that indicate overall bone health and fracture risk. A bone densitometer is a device intended for medical purposes to measure bone density and mineral content by X-ray or gamma ray transmission measurements through the bone and adjacent tissues. The primary components of the device are a voltage generator, a transmitting transducer, a receiving transducer, and hardware and software for reception and processing of the received ultrasonic and rays signal.

GE Healthcare

Hologic

Furuno Electric

Osteosys

DMS

Swissray (Norland)

BeamMed

Scanflex Healthcare (Demetech AB)

Osteometer Meditech

Xianyang Kanrota

Lcan

BM Tech

Lone Oak Medical Technologies

MEDILINK Bone Sonometers Market Segmentation Market by Application

Hospital

Clinic

Health Center

Others

Market by Type

DEXA

Ultrasound

Others By Region

Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]

Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]