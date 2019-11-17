Global Borosilicate Glass Market 2020 Analysis, Growth, Size, Share, Trends, Forecast, Supply Demand and Sales to 2024

Summary

Borosilicate glass is a type of glass with the main glass-forming constituents of silica and boron trioxide. Borosilicate glasses are known for having very low coefficients of thermal expansion, making them resistant to thermal shock, more than any other common glass. Such glass is less subject to thermal stress and is commonly used for the construction of ampoule bottle and solar energy industry.

And in this report, we analyze global market from 5 geographies: Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia], Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland], North America[United States, Canada, Mexico], Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa], South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru].

Corning

Schott

Kavalier

Duran

De Dietrich

NEG

Hilgenberg GmbH

JSG

Borosil

Northstar Glassworks

Asahi Glass

Linuo

Yaohui Group

Micoe

Tianxu

Haoji

Sichuang Shubo

Tianyuan

Aijia Glass

Yao Guo

Yuanshen Group

Four Stars Glass

Yong Xin Borosilicate Glass Market Segmentation Market by Type

High Borosilicate Glass Tubes

Market by Application

Solar Energy Tubes

Laboratory Apparatus

Heat Glassware

Chemical Tubes

Pharmaceutical Packaging

Others

Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]

Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]