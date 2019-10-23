Global Boundary Scan Hardware Market 2019: Analysis by Sales Market Size, Segment and Evolution Rate by Type and Application Forecast to 2024

Global Boundary Scan Hardware Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, forecast to 2024 comprises the basic insights that are identified with the worldwide market. The report contains a complete analysis of the current Boundary Scan Hardware market. It recognizes the market size and furthermore factors controlling the development of the market.

Boundary scan is a method for testing interconnects (wire lines) on printed circuit boards or sub-blocks inside an integrated circuit. Boundary scan is also widely used as a debugging method to watch integrated circuit pin states, measure voltage, or analyze sub-blocks inside an integrated circuit..

Boundary Scan Hardware Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

JTAG Technologies

CheckSum LLC

Goepel Electronic

ASSET InterTech

Acculogic

Flynn Systems

XJTAG Limited

EWA Technologies

Keysight Technologies

Teradyne and many more. Boundary Scan Hardware Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Boundary Scan Hardware Market can be Split into:

Automatic

Semi-automatic. By Applications, the Boundary Scan Hardware Market can be Split into:

Medical

IT & Telecom

Consumer Electronics

Automotive Electronics

Defense