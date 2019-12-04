 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Bovine Colostrum Market 2020: Segmented by Application and Geography Trends, Growth and Forecasts to 2026

By Joann Wilson on December 4, 2019

Bovine Colostrum

Summary

  • Bovine Colostrum is a milky fluid that comes from the breasts of cows the first few days after giving birth, before true milk appears. It contains proteins, carbohydrates, fats, vitamins, minerals, and proteins (antibodies) that fight disease-causing agents such as bacteria and viruses. Antibody levels in colostrums can be 100 times higher than levels in regular cowâs milk.
  we analyze global market from 5 geographies: Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia], Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland], North America[United States, Canada, Mexico], Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa], South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru].
    Key Companies

  • PanTheryx
  • Colostrum BioTec GmbH
  • Immuno-Dynamics
  • Ingredia Nutritional
  • New Image
  • Biostrum Nutritech
  • Imu-Tek
  • Good Health NZ Products
  • Biotaris B.V.
  • Sterling Technology
  • The Saskatoon Colostrum
  • Cure Nutraceutical
  • PuraLife
  • Deep Blue Health
  • Changfu Milk

    Bovine Colostrum Market Segmentation

    Market by Application

  • Powder
  • Capsules
  • Tablets
  • Other (emulsus etc.)

  • Market by Type

  • Freeze Dried Type Bovine Colostrum Power
  • Spray Dried Type Bovine Colostrum Power

    By Region

  • Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]
  • Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]
  • North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]
  • Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]
  • South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]

