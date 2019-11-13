Global BPO Business Analytics Industry 2024: Worldwide Size, Share, Key Companies, Demands, Trends, Growth and Regional Forecasts Research Report

Global “BPO Business Analytics Market” 2019 research report provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, capacity, revenue and forecast 2024. This report also includes the overall and comprehensive study of the BPO Business Analytics Market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is exhaustive quantitative analyses of the BPO Business Analytics industry and provides data for making strategies to increase market growth and effectiveness.

The Global BPO Business Analytics market 2019 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. The Global BPO Business Analytics market research is provided for the international markets as well as development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report additionally states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue, and gross margins.

Global BPO Business Analytics market competition by TOP MANUFACTURERS, with production, price, revenue (value) and each manufacturer including

Accenture

Cognizant

Genpact

IBM

TCS

HP

Tech Mahindra

Capgemini

Wipro

EXL

NTT DATA(Dell)

WNS Global

Minacs

Infosys

Mu Sigma

Aegis

Scope of the Report:

Global BPO business analytics industry is highly fragmented, industry vendors are mostly in the India and USA. The market is extremely competitive with vendors competing to gain a greater market share. Players in the market are constantly looking for ways to increase their market share through mergers and acquisitions and partnerships. They are also focusing on differentiating themselves by offering mobile-enabled business analytics solutions, predictive analytics, and cloud-based business analytics services. Among them, Accenture is the world leading player in the global BPO business analytics market with the market share of 17.5% in 2015, in terms of revenue.

The BFSI end user segment led the market during 2015, accounting for a market share of more than 23.97%. BFSI organizations worldwide are reaping benefits of business analytics to enhance business productivity and gain competitive advantage. The generation of large volumes of transactional data in this segment is driving the demand for business analytics. Moreover, the growing need to comply with regulatory norms and make them more transparent has propelled the demand for analytics in the BFSI sector.

The global BPO Business Analytics market is valued at 16500 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 36900 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 14.3% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of BPO Business Analytics.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the BPO Business Analytics market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the BPO Business Analytics market by product type and applications/end industries. On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

HR

Procurement

F&A

Customer Care

Logistics

Sales & Marketing

Training

Product Engineering On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

BFSI

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Retail

Telecom

Others

This report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering North America (United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Global BPO Business Analytics Market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and instrumentation and downstream demand analysis is additionally dispensed. The Global BPO Business Analytics market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of latest investment projects is assessed and overall analysis conclusions offered.



