Global Brackets Market Dynamics, Comprehensive Analysis, Business Growth, Prospects and Opportunities 2019-2023

By Joann Wilson on October 31, 2019

Brackets

The report outlines the competitive framework of the “Brackets Market” industry detailing the SWOT analysis and market share dominance of the prominent players. Global Brackets Market Report has released a new research Analysis & forecast 2019-2024 comprehensive of one or more factors covering regional opportunities, application landscape, product demand trends, and end-use portfolio of the industry over the forecast timeframe

In the correction process of the teeth, the bracket is a very important part. It is an important component of fixed appliance technology, with an adhesive surface directly bonded to the crown, the arch wire though the bracket to applying various types of corrective force to teeth .Brackets made of stainless steel , bio- ceramics or composite resin , its main role is fixed arch wire , so that the arch wire can better play the role of transfer orthodontic force , in order to control the movement of the teeth in three dimensions , to achieve the purpose of orthodontic treatment .
Market competition is intense. Ortho Organizers (Henry Schein), Dentsply, Forestadent, American Orthodontics, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

  • Ortho Organizers (Henry Schein)
  • Dentsply
  • Forestadent
  • American Orthodontics
  • 3M Unitek
  • Dentaurum
  • Ormco
  • Hangzhou Shinye
  • Tomy
  • Zhejiang Protect Medical
  • Dental Morelli
  • Hangzhou Xingchen 3B Dental
  • ShanghaiIMD
  • Hangzhou Yahong
  • G&H Orthodontics
  • Creative Dental
  • JJ Orthodontics

    Brackets Market by Types

  • Metal Material
  • Ceramics Material
  • Other

    Brackets Market by Applications

  • Conventional Orthodontic Treatment
  • Beauty

    This report also splits the market by region:

    Americas- United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

    No. of Pages: – 162

