Global Brake Caliper Market Forecast Including Growth Factors, by Types and Application by Regional Geography 2019

Global "Brake Caliper Market" report presents a complete overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of market, by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Brake caliper is an essential component of disc braking system, which is one of the most common types of braking system found in cars and motorcycles. In a braking system, wheels are attached to discs or rotors, and the job of the caliper is to slow the wheels by creating friction with the rotors.

In the last several years, brake caliper industry developed fast. Both the capacity and production have got a large growth. Europe and North America are still the major suppliers of brake calipers. In the top four manufacturers, there are two companies based in Europe, and one based in USA. These traditional powerful manufacturing companies, all these companies have advanced technology, which bring them large market share.With the fast development after the World War II, Japan has been an important part of global economy. It is same in the brake caliper industry. With automotive enterprises like Toyota and Nissan, which have large sales, the downstream market brake caliper industry is huge and it provides soil for the development of brake caliper industry.China is becoming the emerging market of automotive industry due to the fast growth of economy and huge population in the last several years. Correspondingly, China brake caliper industry has enjoyed a large development. International giants like TRW and Continental have built plants in China.Though the general trend of brake caliper industry is well, the detail of individual company is different, especially with the rapid development of Chinese brake caliper manufacturers. In this key period, manufacturers should integrate their resources and adjust strategy.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors/Manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

TRW

Continental

Akebono

Brembo

Mando

Bosch

Aisin

Huayu

ACDelco

Centric Parts

APG

Meritor

Endless

BWI

Wabco

Tarox

Knorr Bremse

Wilwood

LiBang

QingdaoÂ Huarui

K Sport

Yuhuan Boyu

Alcon

Outlaw

